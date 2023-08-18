Trends :Spandana RaghavendraBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Admits TV Getting Monotonous, Says 'That Is The Challenge...'

Adnan Khan is currently seen in Katha Ankahee in which he plays the role of Viaan.

August 18, 2023

Adnan Khan has been entertaining audiences with his role in Katha Ankahee. (Credits: Instagram)
Several actors have repeatedly talked about working in television getting monotonous after a time. The latest on the list is Katha Ankahee star Adnan Khan. Adnan, who’s currently seen captivating hearts in Katha Ankahee as Viaan has been an actor who has always bought something new to the table each time he has performed on screen. While his show and chemistry with Aditi Sharma are widely loved by the audience, in a recent interview, Adnan explained admitted monotony kicking in.

“If you are talking about television, that if a character gets monotonous, yes! sometimes it does yes but I think that’s the challenge that a lead always faces. I always say this to myself that challenge of a leading actor is how you stay or keep yourself motivated every single day that’s the challenge. Because in television, in comparison to the other actors, we actually get a lot more to play on screen in terms of scenes as we know the graph of the character which increases or decreases on the basis of the graph," he said.

    • However, Adnan also argued that he tries to look at it positively and added, “I think, the motivation which we require every single day 25 days of a month is the true bone of contention. How do you come and still manage or push yourself to deliver the same way that you were giving since day one? You know obviously, that might differ but I think that is the main thing. How do you keep up with it, it’s actually a fun challenge that an actor looks forward to, Your approach of a scene like I was saying is always very different. And I think that’s the true testimony," the actor added.

    Prior to Katha Ankahee, Adnan featured in several successful shows including Ishq Subhaan Allah and Zara’s Nikah among others.

    August 18, 2023
