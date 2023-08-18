Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Admits TV Getting Monotonous, Says 'That Is The Challenge...'

Several actors have repeatedly talked about working in television getting monotonous after a time. The latest on the list is Katha Ankahee star Adnan Khan. Adnan, who’s currently seen captivating hearts in Katha Ankahee as Viaan has been an actor who has always bought something new to the table each time he has performed on screen. While his show and chemistry with Aditi Sharma are widely loved by the audience, in a recent interview, Adnan explained admitted monotony kicking in.

“If you are talking about television, that if a character gets monotonous, yes! sometimes it does yes but I think that’s the challenge that a lead always faces. I always say this to myself that challenge of a leading actor is how you stay or keep yourself motivated every single day that’s the challenge. Because in television, in comparison to the other actors, we actually get a lot more to play on screen in terms of scenes as we know the graph of the character which increases or decreases on the basis of the graph," he said.