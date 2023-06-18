Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Says His Dad 'Did Not Make Fuss' About Him Becoming An Actor | Exclusive

Everyone is celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18; our beloved television actors are no different. Social media is flooded with actors dropped photos with their fathers accompanied by heartwarming notes. On this special day, Katha Ankahee fame Adnan Khan also revealed how his father reacted when he told him about becoming an actor. The actor shared that his dad did not create any issues but encouraged him to follow his dreams.

“My father actually holds a very important place in my life, especially in the career that I’ve chosen. Coming from a non-acting of filmy background, even when I was in Dubai I had a job and everything but I had no knowledge about this industry. When I told my family that this is what I want to do, my father didn’t make any fuss and issues about it. He said ‘Okay, go ahead and try’. Even though there weren’t many words spoken between us I felt he was glad that I chose to do something where my heart was," Adnan said.