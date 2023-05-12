Katha Ankahee Star Adnan Khan Wants To Be A Part Of 'Typical Masala Shows', Says 'I Don't Mind...'

Adnan Khan has become a household name for his role in the show Katha Ankahee. The actor plays Viaan Raghuwanshi in the daily soap. Katha Ankahee is a Hindi remake of the Turkish Show 1001 Nights. The actor has recently opened up about his role in the serial. Adnan also expressed gratitude to his fans for all the love and admiration. Speaking to Etimes, he said, “I did Ishq Subhan Allah before Katha and then took a hiatus to do my own personal project. Once my project finished, the fire to come back to acting came in me and I prayed that I get a decent show wherein I can act. My personal project, which is a short film, took a lot out of me. I not only acted in it but did a lot of other things in it like producing, directing and writing it as well. It is in post-production right now. I was offered a couple of shows in the interim, I am not too choosy about the projects I do on TV. But yes, I wanted to do a very realistic show like Katha".

Adnan Khan also expressed his love for acting and how it has helped him evolve. The actor said, “I love being an actor because I get to explore so many different emotions, feelings and scenarios which have normally never happened to me. That’s what I love about being an actor."

When asked about the kind of shows he loves to watch, Adnan Khan said that he loves “typical masala shows".

Talking about the perspective of the audience, Adnan Khan added," …I have realised that there is an audience for every show and every film. Even urban shows have their audience and rural ones do too. I don’t judge any show on TV for its content. My perception has changed more because I have been on the other side too with my debut project as a maker."