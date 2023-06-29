Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Evolution, Hints At Revamped Version

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a show that has maintained its popularity for over two decades, will soon be back on your television screens with its 15th season. Fans of the game show are already eagerly waiting for the upcoming season. In the latest news, the makers of the show have released a promo that features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who will return as the host. But what caught the viewer’s attention was the actor’s emphasis on how India is changing and evolving and how technology is playing a crucial role in that. He suggested that even the programme is set to adapt to the new era and launch its revamped version.

The promo was released on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handle and hints that the game show will get a makeover for the upcoming season. The teaser opens with Amitabh Bachchan talking about a new India and presenting instances. First, a mother can be seen holding a virtual meeting on her computer while she helps her son practise football under the table. Next, a young man who sells items on the road displays to the consumer a QR scanner tattooed on his arm for payment. Further, the actor mentions how social media influencers and content creators have gained success through technology. Additionally, he mentions how this evolution has brought families closer together and how everything is just a click away.

Amitabh Bachchan stated that KBC is adapting to the changing times, hinting at a more technologically advanced season this year at the end of the promo. He said, “badi shaan se, bade gyan se, dekho sab kuch badal raha hai."