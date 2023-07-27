Kavya-Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon Promo: Sumbul Touqeer Wields Authority And Compassion As IAS Officer

Sony TV shared the first promo of the much-awaited show, Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon, starring Sumbul Touqeer. The actress who mesmerised her fans with her titular role in the Star Plus show Imlie is all set to return to the small screen as the determined IAS officer in the new series. Sumbul’s fans were eagerly waiting to witness her acting skills again, and the promo promises to deliver a strong character and gripping storyline.

The first look of Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sony TV with an inspiring caption, “Jahaan Maqsad bade hote hain, wahan imtihaan har pal dene hote hain! When your ambitions are big, you have to give tests at every moment)" The promo starts with a crucial episode in the life of young Kavya as she witnesses her father seek justice for her deceased sister in front of a government official. In her innocence, she asks her mother why everyone is ignoring her father’s plea. Her mother tells her the harsh truth that in our society no one listens to the common man and asks, “Hum aapki madad kaise kar sakte hai (how may I help you)?"

Advertisement

The scene shifts to a grown-up Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer) who is now an officer in the municipality of Lucknow. She walks in with authority but changes her demeanour and bends down to approach a crying young girl, repeating her mother’s words. The child embraces her, touched by her compassion.

Many netizens showered praise on the promo and the interesting storyline. Sumbul’s friends and colleagues in the industry also appreciated her role. Ulka Gupta wrote, “Baap r. I already love Kavya." Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia commented, “Love it, Sumbul Touqeer! God Bless."