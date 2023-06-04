Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Abdu Rozik To Reunite With Shiv Thakare In Rohit Shetty’s Hosted Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s first promo has left fans super excited. And to add more to it, the latest news reveals that Abdu Rozik is all set to reunite with his friend Shiv Thakare in the upcoming edition of the reality show.

As confirmed by an IANS source, Abdu will be joining Shiv in the show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Expressing his excitement about the same, Shiv said that he cannot imagine a better companion than Abdu in South Africa. “In the thrilling realm of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where every day promises unexpected twists and exhilarating surprises, for me, friendship is definitely a secret weapon that fuels my spirit. Amidst the demanding jungle adventure in South Africa, I couldn`t imagine a better companion than Abdu by my side," he was quoted. The reunion of Abdu Rozik with Shiv Thakare adds another layer of excitement to the show. Fans popularly call them Shibdu. Their friendship in Bigg Boss 16 was loved by fans.

Recently, the makers also released a promo of the show. In the promo, we can see Anjum Fakih and Aishwarya Sharma in a war of words. It is interrupted by Rohit Shetty as he puts them in a scary circumstance in a jungle. He says in Hindi, “There’s no place for planning and plotting in my show. I make the rules here. This time, every level is scarier than the previous one." The promo wraps up with both Anjum and Aishwarya in a jungle with wolves getting set to launch an attack on them. In another promo, Rohit Roy and Daisy Shah are picked up by a chopper as they dance on a stage.

The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand.