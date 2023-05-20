Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Gets Injured, Shares Pic of Her Bruised Arm

Aishwarya Sharma is currently in Cape Town, South Africa where she has already started shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, looks like the former Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Meiin actress recently got injured during one of the stunts.

On Friday night, Aishwarya took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie which showed her bruised arm. She dropped a teary eyed and a folded-hands emoji in the caption and wrote, ‘Good night’.

Aishwarya Sharma has been sharing several pictures on social media from Cape Town. Check out some of her photos here:

Before leaving for South Africa, Aishwarya told News18 Showsha, “I’m waiting to do all the stunts and I’m actually excited, very excited and nervous at the same time because, I have never tried anything like this before."

“I can say that I am a very adventurous person, but [at the same time], I am a quirky person, and I like to be in my own space, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is not at all easy. So, I am just hoping for the best, and I want to explore new things," the actress added.

Aishwarya also shared that her actor-husband, Neil Bhatt is very supportive and said, “He is very excited and very supportive. He always encourages me for everything. I know he’s very proud of me, and he’s confident about me."

Besides Aishwarya, the list of confirmed participants for the 13th season of KKK also include Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.