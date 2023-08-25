Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Reveals The 'Artist' Behind Her Bruises In New Post

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has taken the reality show to new heights of excitement with its daring challenges and unexpected twists. The show has managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. One contestant who has been leaving an indelible mark with her fearless performances and relentless determination is contestant Aishwarya Sharma. Now, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress has dropped a hilarious post showing her injury on set.

In a recent Instagram post, Aishwarya Sharma clicked pictures of her bruises and gave it a quirky approach. To note, the actress sustained the injury during a dog-centric stunt. With the caption, “Thank you for this beautiful painting, doggo," she presented a collage of images featuring her bruises and the dog. While she referred to her bruises as “art", she called the dog the “artist". The images revealed prominent bruise marks on her hands, evidence of the demanding yet exhilarating task she undertook.

Advertisement

The comments section was inundated with fans expressing concerns about safety within the show. One user wrote, “This is wrong, Safety is a real concern, Rohit sir this is not ok," while another user urged, “Get anti-rabies shot for your safety and well-being." A fan comment read, “You are a very brave girl."

In the upcoming episode, Aishwarya Sharma will perform the most dangerous stunt on the show where makers will release a dog behind her. In the promo, the actress can be seen getting attacked by the dog and struggling to complete the task, while the rest of the contestants are worried for her safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, there are rumours that Rohit Shetty asked Archana Gautam to leave the competition. The latest promo shows a crew member of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 accusing contestant Archana Gautam of asking for a kiss. In the video, Rohit Shetty tells Archana that based on the rules, she can’t stay on the show. Archana defends herself, saying the crew member is lying and trying to trick her. She gets emotional while saying the crew member was the one who asked for a kiss. However, Rohit Shetty tells her to leave the show, saying she can’t continue anymore.