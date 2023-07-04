Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Thanks 'Mentor' Rohit Shetty In A Touching Note

The filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 concluded as the contestants bid farewell to the stunning landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa. Hosted by the renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is now all set to entertain the audience. It will premier on July 15. Meanwhile, as the contestants get ready to head back home, one of them took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the show’s host Rohit Shetty.

Aishwarya Sharma, one of the 14 contestants on the show, shared a heartfelt note dedicated to her mentor. Alongside a few pictures, Aishwarya wrote, “And Here I say goodbye to the person who is become my mentor, my motivation, my strength. You were not just guiding us you were doing all the stunts with us. Thank you so much Rohit Sir for everything, hope to see you soon and bye-bye will fly you soon, and thank you so much to the whole team of Colors TV for giving me this opportunity to overcome all my fears."

As soon as Aishwarya uploaded the post, her husband Neil Bhatt expressed immense pride and wrote, “SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU."

Contestants Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja also bid farewell to their fans as they wrapped up their memorable journey in Cape Town, South Africa. Arjit Taneja took to Instagram to share an update, informing his followers about his last day in the picturesque city.

In Shiv Thakare’s post, the contestants were captured singing and dancing joyfully to Bollywood songs, cherishing their final bus ride as they made their way to the airport.