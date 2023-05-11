Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Wonders Why People Are Shocked About Her GHKKPM Exit | Exclusive

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt became a household name through Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now, she is making headlines for quitting the show and moving on. The actress will be seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about her decision and how the audiences have reacted to it, Bhatt told News18.com exlusively, “There’s nothing to talk about it because I knew about it, that I’m quitting. But yeah, for people it’s a shock news. I don’t know why, but if you want to achieve something, you have to leave things behind. So I left it and I’m moving forward."

Aishwarya shares that she has got a huge opportunity in the form of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, and she is all geared up for her participation in the show. “I’m waiting to do all the stunts and I’m actually excited, very excited and nervous at the same time because, I have never tried anything like this before," she says. Ask her if she is an adventurous person, and she says, “Yes, I can say that I am a very adventurous person, but [at the same time], I am a quirky person, and I like to be in my own space, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is not at all easy. So, I am just hoping for the best, and I want to explore new things."

What kind of a difference does Rohit Shetty bring to the show? “It is a huge difference! I used to play a character in a TV Serial, and now I am going to be myself and Rohit sir will be there. I really like the way he motivates everyone in the show, and I am really excited to work with him. I just want to see kaise principal sir daante hai students ko (laughs)," she adds.

Aishwarya and husband, Neil Bhatt, found each other and fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and she states that Neil is very supportive. “He is very excited and very supportive. He always encourages me for everything. I know he’s very proud of me, and he’s confident about me," she shares. She goes on to mention that she is not an over confident person, but is confident about her competitive nature. “I am a very competitive person when it is do or die, then I am like, I’ll do it, but I won’t die. I’m not a quitter," she concludes.