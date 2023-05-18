KKK 13: Anjum Fakih Calls Kundali Bhagya Co-star Ruhi Chaturvedi ‘Strong Contender’ | Exclusive

Having become a household name with television shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Kundali Bhagya, model-turned-actor Anjum Fakih is all set to foray into the world of reality shows with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She recently flew to South Africa as the show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty will see the contestants brave their fears in its jungles this time as well. And Anjum is beyond elated to have her friends like Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja next to her as she is gearing up to fight her fears and face the unknown.

While Anjum and Ruhi have been co-stars on Kundali Bhagya, she shared screen space with Arjit in the music video, Ik Dafa Toh Mil. Talking about it, she exclusively tells News18, “Ruhi is my friend. I had been speaking to her. Arjit is also doing the show. He was telling me that he would reveal all my secrets in front of the camera (laughs). Let’s see what he does!"

She continues, “Ruhi and I were doing Kundali Bhagya together. Now that we’re in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 together, I feel like we’re tied together by destiny. Yeh sochke achcha lag raha hai ki koi humsafar aur humsaathi hai." But Anjum is quick to add that Ruhi is also going to be one of her biggest competitors on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “I think she’s a very strong contender. She has incredible fitness level, passion and confidence and these are the things I want to learn from her. I’ve requested her to be my moral support on the show," she shares.

However, Anjum is rather competitive and is ready to keep her friendships on the side when it comes to faring at tasks and carrying the trophy home. “When you’re in a competition, you’re on your own. When you win an award, you get it for yourself. I’ve never seen two friends winning an award unless it’s for the best jodi. I wouldn’t want my friendships to come in the way of the competition. I’ll definitely be of support to Ruhi but when it comes to eliminations, I’ll give my hundred percent to save myself first," she points out.

Anjum goes on to tell us that there’s a plethora of things that scare her. Shedding light on the same, she says, “I’m the most scared of giving interviews (laughs). That’s because I don’t know the questions that will be thrown at me which can throw me off guard. But on a serious note, I’ve never even stepped into the terrace of my building because I’m scared of height. I’ve never learnt swimming because I’m scared of water and drowning in it. Reptiles and creepy crawlies like snakes and lizards also scare me."

In fact, the thought of being on the show took a major toll on her and she fell sick a few days back. “I’m an over-thinker and I had fallen sick because I was getting anxious. My dad told me, if I take so much stress now, what will I do once I reach the sets? He told me not to think too much and that if I go to the show with a lot of positivity and good vibes and energy, I’ll do wonders. I don’t have the kind of confidence and trust in myself that he has in me. My friends have also told me to win the trophy and come back home," the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor remarks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will start airing on Colors soon. ​