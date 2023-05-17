Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih, Sheezan Khan Pose for Goofy Photos; She Says 'He's More Than...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been grabbing attention from all corners currently. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to be premiered. Contestants have already reached South Africa and have been sharing a lot of pictures and videos on their social handles. Actress Anjum Fakih is also one of the contestants and is continuously sharing updates of her fun time in the country with fans.

This time she shared fun and goofy pictures with Sheezan Khan on her Instagram handle. The actress called him more than a brother and also wrote a heartfelt poem for him. “He is a part of my clan, Yes birthed by a different mother…I am sure destiny has a plan, Don’t care if judged by any other…This friendship is all divine, It’s been a decade & I proudly say, For me he is more than a brother…@sheezan9," it read. In the photos, Kundali Bhagya actress can be seen wearing a black colour puffed jacket paired with the same colour mini skirt. She has styled it by leaving her hair open and minimalistic makeup. While on the other hand, Sheezan is seen wearing a denim jacket with an olive green hoodie and pants. Both are seen sitting in an open ground and having some fun together.

Take a look at the pictures here:

As soon as the pictures were shared, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “awwwww u both…!! Lots and lots of love from Chennai keep rocking lovee." Another wrote, “u r a blessed child whoever comes close to u become attached to u in a different role for me u r my Son God bless u bacchau r so charming and sweet in nature." Recently, the actress also shared pictures with Shiv Thakare and wrote a poem for him.

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also stated that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.