KKK 13: Archana Gautam Has ‘Nothing Against’ Shiv Thakare, Says 'I Don't Know Why...' | Exclusive

Politician and actor Archana Gautam shot to fame and became a household name with Bigg Boss 16. Her stint at the popular reality show grabbed a lot of attention after her unpleasant fight with co-contestant, Shiv Thakare, who eventually finished as the first runner-up. In one of the episodes, he was seen making personal remarks against her and soon the fight escalated when Archana turned violent and allegedly tried choking Shiv after holding him by his neck. Post this, other contestants like Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia demanded her eviction from the show.

Interestingly, the onscreen rivals will now be reuniting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In an exclusive chat with News18, Archana recalls the episode and clears the air about their animosity. “I don’t know why people think Shiv and I are enemies. If you look at our journeys in the Bigg Boss house, you’ll see that we didn’t have any major tiffs. During one of the tasks, I suddenly got very angry because I had to finish the task and think about myself first. Even if I had I had my brother instead of Shiv there, I would have been angry," she tells us.

Advertisement

Archana, in fact, goes on to say that she’s rather elated to have him by her side in the stunts-based adventure show. Talking about it, she remarks, “I’ve nothing against Shiv. In fact, I’m very happy that I’ve two known faces and friends like Shiv and Arjit (Taneja) in Khatron Ke Khiladi with me. I’ll definitely try bonding with the others too but these things take time. I’ve always shared a great rapport with Shiv and Arijit and I know that will continue into this show too."

Much like its last five seasons, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will return to host the 13th season of the show. While Archana is excited to meet him, she reveals that she has no intention of asking him for work. Prod her further and she states, “I’ve heard that if you ask for work, nobody will give you work. The idea is to work on yourself and become so talented that people come to you with work. Even before Bigg Boss, I never asked for work. But after the show ended, I became the only person who’s working the most. Times are such ki haath phailaane se cheez nahi milti, aap uss kaabil bano ki log majboor ho jaaye aap ko kaam dene mein."

Advertisement

The actor, who played small roles in films like Great Grand Masti (2016) and Haseena Parker (2017), was recently seen in the comedy game show, Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She shares that more and more offers are coming in galore but she had to turn them down to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “A lot of offers are coming my way but I don’t have the time to juggle between so many projects and my schedule. There are films that have been offered to me and the directors are waiting for my dates. On the other hand, I’ve signed Khatron Ke Khiladi. Managing so many things at this point are proving to be extremely tough," Archana asserts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will start airing on Colors soon.