Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam Refuses To Perform Stunt With Shiv Thakare, Hints At Off-Camera Tiff

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has taken an interesting turn by introducing fresh and dynamic stunts that have left viewers at the edge of their seats. The latest season has embraced an exciting twist by featuring several partner stunts, enabling contestants to confront their fears while working alongside their fellow competitors. Nonetheless, a recent promotional clip has sparked curiosity among fans as contestant Archana Gautam opted out of participating in a partner stunt alongside Shiv Thakare. Archana’s decision has left both fans and fellow contestants intrigued about the situation.

In the promo clip, the show’s renowned host and director, Rohit Shetty unveiled his decision to pair Archana Gautam with Shiv Thakare for an upcoming partner stunt. While the other contestants seemed elated at the announcement, Archana and Shiv were shocked by the unexpected pairing. When Rohit Shetty asked what happened, Shiv jokes, “Ati dukhad hai sir yeh (This is very painful, sir)", triggering laughter from the group.

Archana, however, had a more serious stance on the matter, she expressed, “Please change the partner, sir, I won’t be able to do the stunt. My mind will get stuck there only." When questioned further by Rohit Shetty, Archana cryptically revealed, “There have been few things that happened behind the camera which I cannot share on record sir. Please understand."

Moreover, a different promotional video reveals that Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will indeed be participating in a stunt together. Both the contestants will be seen performing a water-based stunt within a confined container, but the twist is that Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare must execute the task while being encircled by snakes. Archana’s fear is visible during the challenge.