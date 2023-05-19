Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestant Nyrraa Banerji Reveals She Hasn't Worked Out For 4 Months | Exclusive

Nyrraa M Banerji has been in the industry for more than a decade now, and has done some phenomenal work in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. Besides, she is also known for her roles in Television series. She was recently seen as Rani in the popular series Pishachini. The 35-year-old will now be seen in a completely different avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Speaking about her participation, Banerji says, “The excitement and nervousness is going at par. I’ve hardly got a week’s time to prepare, and now that I’m watching some of the episodes, it’s really scaring the hell out of me. I’m excited because I’m going for such an amazing show, but I’m very nervous."

Banerji has always given us glimpses from her gym and kickboxing sessions. So, does she believe her fitness levels are going to come handy here? “Before I came to know that I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, I had not worked out for four months after Pishachini. I was not working out because, I was chilling and taking a sabbatical. So, right now, I am literally in a pressure cooker where I am wanting to get that physical fitness back because I had not worked out for so many months," she shares, adding, “I am also learning swimming because, I know there will be water stunts and I’m not a swimmer."

Ask her what she is expecting to take back from this show, and she quickly responds, “First, I am expecting to overcome all my challenges. Second, I have always been wanting to be in an adventurous reality show, and I’m an adventurous person. However, I haven’t received the chance to do a lot of adventures. Third, I really want to understand my own calibre. When you are given a chance to push your own limits, you understand what your calibre is."

Banerji agrees that not many people have got to see her in real life, and states “it feels great" that people will see who she really is through Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “It feels great because a lot of people, whoever know me personally and have seen a complete different side of me on my shows and movies and whatever I do. But for the first time, people will get to see the real me. I am not a very extrovert person. So, this will be a platform where I’ll be able to open up and the world can see me," she concludes.