KKK 13: Ronit Roy Reveals Rohit Roy Gave THIS Advice After Signing Rohit Shetty Show | Exclusive

Rohit Bose Roy has been in the industry for almost three decades and needs no introduction. The 54-year-old actor, who is known for his acting in Television and movies, alike, will be soon seen making his debut in reality shows. The Chengiz actor will be one of the 14 contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Speaking about his participation, he says, “Definitely very excited because I’ve never been part of a reality show. I wanted to be a part of Khatron Khiladi since the last five, six seasons. We’ve been discussing it, but some of the other things weren’t working out and this time, I made-up my mind. I think, this is the best debut that someone like me, who is adventurous, who is a travel-junkie, could have asked for, and I’m looking forward to it."

Debuting in a reality show also means that people are going to see Roy for the person he is off the camera for the first time, does this add pressure on him? “No, that never actually adds pressure. I am the way I am. There’s a reason why I speak so fast, because I say what I feel like. What you see is what you get," he says, adding, “There’s an entire cross-section or should I say generation of audiences on television who haven’t seen me the way I am. So I’m actually looking forward to associating with those people engaging with the audiences who haven’t seen me and I’ll be happy for them to get to know me."

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. And ask Roy what he thinks of this, and he says, “He’s very good at his job. When I saw him the first time, I said. ‘Wow his presence is looming’. See, he’s not a friend of mine, he’s not a friend. He’s an associate, and I’ve known him for the longest time. I’m very fond of him."

Roy had, in an earlier interview, stated that his wife, Mansi Joshi Roy, pushed him to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, but his daughter, Kiara Roy, was slightly skeptical. However, he says that things have changed. “Mansi has always pushed me to do things that I haven’t done because, she is the more adventurous one in the family. But Kiara, I spoke to her, she’s not in India. When I spoke to her, she said, ‘Baba, just go for it. Just go be yourself, be yourself, have fun, be cool and enjoy’. So, I think all that nervousness that I was feeling, some of it went away," he shares.

Though Roy has stayed fit and we have seen him be in his best form always, he states that his elder brother and actor, Ronit Roy, is the one who is more into fitness. And Rohit, being the younger one, claims that his elder brother was super excited the minute he got to know about Rohit’s participation. “He told me immediately, ‘Apna core strong karr’. He’s a man of few words so, I am expecting a lot of advice coming from him, and this is one place I will take his advice. I never take his advice on anything else. Usually, it is the younger brother who is scared of his elder sibling, but bechara itna darta hai mujhse, usko meine itna darake rakha hai," he concludes.

