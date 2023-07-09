Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah Explains Why It Is Important For Rohit Shetty To Be 'Tough' | Exclusive

Daisy Shah will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The stunt-based reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Daisy explained why it is necessary for Rohit Shetty as the host to be ‘tough’ with the contestant.

“Since this is Khatron Ke Khiladi, you cannot talk to the contestants very nicely because if the host will be very lenient, then they might not be able to perform well. It is important for Rohit Shetty to be tough with the contestants. For example, if the water is cold and we don’t want to perform the stunt, Rohit sir cannot be like, ‘Koi baat nahi beta, aajao’. He cannot do this. He has to push contestants to do more. He has to be tough," she told us.

The 38-year-old actress further shared that everyone gets scolded by Rohit Shetty during the show and said, “It is part and parcel of the show. It is up to you how you want to take it. You can take it as a scolding or as a motivation."

While Daisy will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, she previously worked in several movies including Hate Story 3, Jai Ho, and Race 3 among others. Talking about her switch from the big screen to television, the actress mentioned that she is completely okay with it since she understands that TV is accessible to everyone in India.

“I believe that whatever the big screen does, the small screen also does the same. If we look at reality, television is with everyone. The big screen is not accessible to everyone. If you go to a village, you will find TVs there but there isn’t much accessibility to theatres. So, it is totally fine for me. I see it as an opportunity to push myself where I can understand my limits," Daisy explained.