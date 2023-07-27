Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Daisy Shah's 'She's Not Entertaining' Comment Irks Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam became a well-known personality for her stints in the previous season of Bigg Boss. Again, She has captured the audience’s attention with her amusing behaviour and fearless spirit in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, during a recent interview, when Daisy was asked about her opinion on Archana’s entertaining side in the stunt reality show, the Jai Ho actress candidly stated, “Mere liye woh entertainment nahi hai. (She is not entertaining to me)." This comment seems to have irked the former BB contestant, leading to a heated exchange between the two KKK contestants.

Soon after Archana’s fan page shared Daisy’s interview clip, Archana reposted the video on her Instagram story with a response. She wrote, “2 baar eliminate kiya hai na esliye Daisy Shah naraaz hai mujhse, koi nahi babu it’s a show, usme entertainment karne ke or stunt karne ke hi Colors TV paise deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much. (Daisy Shah is upset with me because she has been eliminated twice. It’s okay, it’s a show where Colors TV pays for entertainment and performing stunts. Just chill, my dear, India loves me so much)."

In the following story, Archana posted a video where she issued a warning to Daisy Shah, saying, “Dekho, ungli nahi karneka mujhe, warna main hath kar deti hun, phir kuch zyada hi sach bol deti main. (Listen, I don’t like people pointing fingers at me. Otherwise, I might get physical and end up revealing some uncomfortable truths)."

Meanwhile, Daisy Shah responded to Archana Gautam’s harsh message without directly naming her. She wrote, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people. If I don’t like somebody’s way of poking and instigating people then I don’t. More over the amount of disrespect a particular person had towards others while performing stunts in the show was just very crass. Channel only shows you what you want to see, a lot many facts have been edited from the show."