Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Did Abdu Rozik Just Confirm His Participation?

Abdu Rozik, who gained immense popularity for his memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, is ready to embark on a new adventure with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The talented Tajikistani singer is reportedly set to fly to Cape Town, where he will be joining other contestants of KKK 13 including his close friend Shiv Thakare from BB16.

Hinting at the development in an Instagram post, Abdu posted a series of photos showcasing his adventurous spirit, where he can be seen posing with a cockroach.

“Practicing for my next reality show, yummmmmm are you all ready?," he wrote in the caption.

The news of Abdu Rozik’s entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has sparked excitement among his fans. Overwhelmed with joy, his followers have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their anticipation for his thrilling journey on the show.

Not only are his fans thrilled, but even his close friend Shiv Thakare eagerly awaits his arrival at Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv wrote, “Aaja jaldi. Waiting Abdya."

A fan expressed relief, stating “Thank God, when Abdu is there, no fear. Whenever Shiv Ki Sena becomes sad Abdu boost our moral, such a good news."

Another person cautioned, “Yes we are ready but don’t eat it Abdu," while another shared they are “super-duper excited" to see him in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

“Can’t wait for you to join Shiv in KKK," wrote another user.

Following his sting at Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has been securing major brand collaborations, releasing his music and most recently the social media star opened his restaurant Burgiir, in Mumbai. Actor Sonu Sood also visited the eatery and happily posted with Abdu.

Rohit Shetty is geared up to deliver another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi packed with thrilling entertainment. The show promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand.