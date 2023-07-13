Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 First Task Revealed As Rohit Shetty Ensures 'Darr Next Level'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a smashing comeback with its 13th season this weekend. Conceptualised in the jungle theme, the 13th edition of the show features 14 daredevil contestants across different vocations, rising to take on the most terrifying challenges in the exotic landscape of Cape Town, South Africa. The action maestro and host Rohit Shetty will be seen mentoring the daredevil contestants as they fight their phobias.

The first episode of the KKK 13 will kick off with a mind-blowing stunt led by none other than the ultimate action guru, Rohit Shetty. This stunt will capture the host arriving in style in a chopper hovering above a huge water body. The big twist is that this grand entry marks the beginning of a challenge for the 14 contestants, who are seen latching onto giant cargo bags suspended from the chopper. The only way to win this task is to hold on to the bag and the ones who can’t do so will take an unintended dip in the water.

In the first episode, the journey of the daredevils will continue as they are taken deep into the heart of the jungle, where they will encounter various wild animals during their weeklong sojourn. All the contestants will be compelled to forge a bond with the kind of wild creatures they’d never dare to near in real life. Mimicry queen Aishwarya Sharma will be seen mimicking Archana Gautam. Never failing to entertain, Archana will be seen assigning hilarious desi names to all the animals in South Africa. The majestic lions of South Africa will leave contestants panic-stricken as they’re tasked with attracting magnetic discs to the metal cage they’re enclosed in while evading the kings of the jungle. It will be interesting to watch who manages to ace this task.