Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Injured Rohit Roy Is Not Ready To Give Up

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback to the small screen. The shoot for the 13th season of the stunt-based reality show is already underway in South Africa’s Cape Town. Actor Rohit Roy, who is among the contestants on the show, reportedly suffered an injury while performing a stunt. There were speculations that the actor may have to come back to India for medical treatment but looks like things are now under control.

According to a report by ETimes, Rohit Roy’s injuries are healing gradually, and the actor insisted that he does not want to quit the series and fly back to India. The report mentioned that the maker also seems to be keen on retaining the 54-year-old actor as he has been giving tough fight to much younger contestant.

The makers want him to continue and make the episodes more exciting for viewers.

Talking about his participation in Khatron Khiladi 13, the actor said that he was excited to do a reality for the first time. “I wanted to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi since the last five, six seasons. We’ve been discussing it, but some of the other things weren’t working out and this time, I made-up my mind. I think, this is the best debut that someone like me, who is adventurous, who is a travel-junkie, could have asked for, and I’m looking forward to it," Rohit was quoted as saying.

Rohit Roy is leaving no stone unturned for teasing fans about his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey. He shared a compilation video of his dashing looks from the sets of the show. “Let’s go to war. Against each other but still together. We are the KKK13 team, we are limitless," he captioned the post. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Apart from Rohit Roy, the contestants’ list for this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi features the likes of Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Arijit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

KK 13 contestants left for South Africa earlier this month. The show is likely to premier on July and could get a 9:30 PM spot on Colors TV. An official confirmation about the details, however, is still awaited.