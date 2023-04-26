Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Nyrraa M Banerji Is Ready For The 'Thrilling Ride'

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a highly popular stunt-based show in India that challenges its participants to face their fears and complete various adventurous tasks. With the 13th season soon to premiere, viewers are eagerly anticipating the list of participants, and now there have been rumours that Nyrraa M. Banerji, known for her role in the TV series Pishachini, will be taking part. Her confirmation has generated excitement among her fans, and it will be fascinating to see how she performs in the show’s challenges.

Nyrraa M. Banerji has expressed her enthusiasm about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and continuing her association with Colors TV. She is thrilled to take on the challenges offered by the show, which she believes will test her physical and mental limits. Nyrraa is determined to approach each challenge with renewed vigour and hopes to inspire people to overcome their fears and believe in their ability to achieve anything with the right mindset. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Nyrraa said, “I’m thrilled to continue my association with colors, and this time it’s with a bang on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. I believe this new journey will test my limits, both physically and mentally, and I’m excited to take on each challenge with renewed vigour. I hope to inspire people to face their fears and show them that anything is achievable if you put your mind to it. Get ready for an exciting and thrilling ride, because I’m here to give it my all!"

Apart from Nyrraa, Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi had also confirmed her participation in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to the reports, she said, “This opportunity will never come to me again and I am gonna make the most out of it. I am pretty scared of reptiles, though, but you know what they say that you’ll never know until you work towards it. As they say, ‘Dar Ke Aage Jeet Hai’, I am gonna overcome all my fears and come out as a winner."

As per several reports in media organisations, Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir are some of the confirmed participants of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The concept of the reality show is inspired by the popular American reality show Fear Factor.

