Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Is Back To Break A Few Rules Of Action, Begins Shooting; Watch

Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been grabbing headlines recently. Contestants of the show have been sharing a lot of updates from South Africa which is only increasing the excitement level. And now host Rohit Shetty has also shared a promo video on his social handle.

In the video, Rohit is seen sharing scenes of his injured hands, and fingers. In the promo, fans can see Rohit Shetty marking his entry in a helicopter. He is seated at the door of the helicopter. “Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action!! Khatron ke khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons," the caption reads. Ranveer Singh also commented. He dropped fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Sending all my support to Shiv Thakare! You’ve got this, mate! And Rohit Shetty, you always bring the thrill to the show! Can’t wait for the epic season."

Watch the video here:

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma also shared a picture of her injury. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie which showed her bruised arm. She dropped a teary eyed and a folded-hands emoji in the caption and wrote, ‘Good night’.

The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also stated that the show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.