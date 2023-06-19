Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Shetty Promises 'Darr Next Level' As Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam Argue

Rohit Shetty is back with the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the show, the makers have now dropped new promos, raising excitement among all.

In the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 promo, one can see Archana Gautam and Shvi Thakare in a war of words. The two are interrupted by Rohit Shetty who makes it clear that ‘making a mandali’ won’t help in this reality show. “A mandali won’t help in my world. Everyone will be startled," he says. The promo then shows Archana and Shiv in midst of a jungle, surrounded by snakes. Shetty then promises that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will have ‘darr next level’. Watch the promo here:

Another promo of the show features, Nyrraa Banerji and Arjit Taneja. The two are seen having a gala time on a beach when Rohit Shetty interrupts them saying one is not allowed to chill in his world.