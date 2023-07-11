Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan Says His Family Gives Him Power, Teases Bigg Boss 17 | Exclusive

After missing from the screen for almost six months, Sheezan Khan is all set to make a smashing comeback with the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the former Ali Baba actor revealed how it was an instant yes when he was approached for the show.

“I was like, ‘let’s do it’. There was no doubt. At one point, I was not sure if I will be able to do it or not because of obvious reasons. But I did not worry about it. I thought it will be good if I participate and even if I do not, let it be. Whatever god wants," he told us.

However, the 28-year-old actor also argued that participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was also not a calculative step. Rather, he thought that it would be a good platform to present Sheezan, as a person, to the audience. “It was not calculated. I did not think of it that way but yes, I thought that since I had already done fiction, let’s try something else for now. It is my first reality show. I have never done a reality show before. For people also, I thought, it is a good opportunity to see who Sheezan is," he said.

Sheezan further talked about the support from his family and added, “We have a family group. I drop a message there before all my stunts. My mother prays for me. Whenever my stunt is done, I text them again sharing I won or lose, whatever it is. This is all different but their support is so strong for me that even if I lose, they tell me ‘Chill, you will win next time’. Their belief in me makes me wonder if I should also trust myself more. It is good. It gives you power."