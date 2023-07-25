Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare And Daisy Shah React As Paps Call Them 'Nice Jodi'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Shiv Thakare shares a close bond with fellow contestants, including actress Daisy Shah, during their shooting in South Africa. Building a close bond, the Bigg Boss 16 fame has formed a strong friendship with the Bollywood actress. Even after completing the shooting of the stunt-based show and returning home, Shiv and Daisy maintained their close connection, as seen when they were recently spotted by the paparazzi while enjoying a movie together.

In the video, Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah can be seen posing with all smiles in front of the actress’s car, and their camaraderie led to playful teasing and laughter. One of the men among the shutterbugs addressed the duo as “Nice jodi". Reacting to this, Shiv Thakare looked toward Daisy Shah and gave a broad smile to each other. It seemed like both of them were blushing after they heard the comment from the paparazzi.

Take a look at the video here:

Their strong bond, inside jokes, and shared laughter have sparked speculation among fans about the possibility of a romantic relationship. This made them the subject of much discussion and curiosity on social media.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “They look cute together," while another commented, “Shiv Bhai all-time favourite, love you, bro, Jay Maharashtra." “Perfect together," a fan wrote.

Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah’s affectionate connection is evident through numerous videos and pictures shared on their social media handles. In one of the delightful videos, Shiv and Daisy even recreated the iconic Rahul and Anjali moments from the iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, showcasing their fun-loving rapport.