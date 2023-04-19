Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare Is The FIRST Confirmed Contestant of Rohit Shetty's Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been making headlines for a long time now. Everyone is super excited to know who will face their worst fears in Rohit Shetty’s show. Amid all this, it has now been announced that Bigg Boss 16’s finalist Shiv Thakare is the first confirmed contestant of KKK 13.

Known as the leader of the Bigg Boss 16’s mandali, Shiv is ready to make his presence felt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Talking about the same, the Marathi actor called it a ‘dream come true’. “Being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure like no other. It’s not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. Joining this show is a dream come true for me," he said.

“I have overcome many fears in my life, and I’m thrilled about facing the ultimate series of khatras in this epic show under the guidance of action guru Rohit Shetty. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m ready to test my mental and physical strength on the show," Shiv added.

Meanwhile, several other celebrity names have also been doing the rounds on social media for the 13th season of the Rohit Shetty-led show. Just a few days back, it was reported that while Shiv’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was also approached for KKK 13, she decided not to participate.

Shalin Bhanot was also offered KKK 13 during the Bigg Boss 16 finale. However, he also refused to participate citing his phobias for creepy crawlies. It was earlier reported that Ankita Lokhande and Urfi Javed were also offered KKK 13. However, they have also decided not to participate in the show due to their own reasons.

The buzz is that Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Among others, Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta’s names are also reportedly being considered. Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Mohsin Khan is also likely to participate in the show.

