Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: When And Where To Watch, List Of Contestants And Everything You Need To Know

The highly anticipated reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is set to return tonight, promising viewers an adrenaline-packed season filled with exciting adventures. Hosted by renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the eighth consecutive year, the show has been making headlines with behind-the-scenes glimpses and rumours surrounding the top contenders. As contestants conquer their deepest fears and push their limits to claim the coveted title, this season guarantees an unforgettable experience. Ahead of the grand premiere, here’s everything you need to know about the theme, where to watch, and the list of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

CONTESTANTS

As the highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 gears up for its grand premiere, fans are buzzing with excitement over the diverse lineup of contestants.

The upcoming season will see an interesting mix of personalities, including Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji and Daisy Shah.

WHERE TO WATCH

Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi will make its debut on Colors TV tonight, July 15. Fans can tune in to watch the adrenaline-fueled episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Additionally, for those who prefer streaming, the show will be available on popular OTT platforms such as Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

THEME

This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi introduces a thrilling jungle theme, where only the fittest and bravest contestants will survive the intense challenges. To kick off the show in style, the renowned filmmaker and host will reportedly make a grand entry via a chopper. As a mentor, Rohit Shetty will set the tone by performing a daring stunt himself. The contestants will face their first daunting challenge, latched onto giant cargo bags floating on water, setting the stage for an exhilarating season ahead.