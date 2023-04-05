Home » entertainment » Television » Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan To Participate In Rohit Shetty’s Show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan To Participate In Rohit Shetty's Show?

If Mohsin Khan decides to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it will be his first reality show.

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 19:48 IST

Mumbai, India

Mohsin Khan is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. (Photo: Instagram)
Mohsin Khan is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. He is better known for his performance in the longest-running drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor essayed the role of Kartik in the show and was paired with Shivangi Joshi. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by fans. But it has been a long wait for his fans as the actor was not seen in any other TV shows after he left the drama. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Mohsin is likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

As reported by the entertainment portal Telly Chakkar, the actor is one of the confirmed contestants for Rohit Shetty’s show. However, the actor is yet to confirm the news. If Mohsin participated in KKK 13, this will be his first reality show.

Mohsin Khan, the actor has appeared in several shows including Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He has also featured in several music videos like Baarish, Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi, Tumko Dekha Toh Pyaar Aagaya, Dheere Dheere Tumse Pyaar Hogaya, and Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, till now, several media reports claim that Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Munawar Farooqui, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Asim Riaz, Archana Gautam, and Avneet Kaur are in the list of celebrities who have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show.

Urfi Javed was also approached for the KKK 13 but in one of her recent media interactions, the DIY expert confirmed that she has rejected the offer for this year.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The last season of the show was won by the choreographer Tushar Kalia. Shivangi Joshi was also part of season 12.

first published: April 05, 2023, 19:48 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 19:48 IST
