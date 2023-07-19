Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Anjum Fakih Returns To Kundali Bhagya As Shrishti, Shares Pics

Television actress Anjum Fakih wowed the audience with her powerful portrayal of Shrishti in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. But, reportedly, the actress took a break from the series to participate in the renowned stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Her fans missed watching her on screen. Now that the shoot for the reality program has wrapped up and Anjum is back in the city, viewers are in for a treat. Anjum will soon be seen reprising the role of Shrishti in the TV series.

Anjum Fakih posted a few pictures from the sets of Kundali Bhagya on her Instagram account with the caption, " Starting my day with a bang…Missed me as Shrishti? Well, miss me no more…Catch me in action." The actress can be seen on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, dressed in a subtle ethnic suit. She can also be seen reading her script, suggesting that her track will soon start on the show that airs on Zee TV.

Actor Dheeraj Dhooper, who was part of the show previously, expressed his amusement at her return. He commented, “Aree Waah (heart emoji)." Fans are also quite excited and eager to watch her on screen again. One of them said, “Thank you so much for giving us “SHRISHTI" once again," while another wrote, “Shrishti aapke bina shoe adhura hai (The show is incomplete without Shristi)."