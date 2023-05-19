Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Arjit Taneja Calls Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth His 'Role Models'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, a stunt-based reality show, has been getting all attention. Popular television celebrities have participated in the show and have been sharing a lot of updates on their social handle. Among them is actor Arjit Taneja who is leaving no stone unturned and have been training himself very hard to win the show. He has adopted a new fitness regime as part of his preparation.

Taking inspiration from his role models Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, Arjit is pushing himself to his limits with intense weightlifting sessions, practicing Muay Thai, and following a high-protein diet. He’s even given up cheat days, all for the sake of being in his fittest form for the show.

Talking about his excitement, Arjit says, “I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is such a prestigious show. I have always been a big fan of the show, and I can’t believe I’m actually going to be on it. Winning this season means everything to me, and I am willing to put in all the effort and hard work it takes to achieve my goal. I am lucky to have trainers who understand my vision of fitness and are helping me get into my best shape. Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth have always been my role models, and I am trying to learn as much as I can from their fitness journeys. I am excited to be in this phase of transformation and am ready to give it my all. Cheat days are out of the question for me; that’s how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 matters to me. I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar."

Apart from Arjit, the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James.

According to ETimes, the KKK 13 show will premiere on 17 July on Colors and will air at 9:30 pm. There is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel yet.