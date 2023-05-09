Khatron Ke Khiladi Fame Archana Gautam Says 'People Call Me Gawaar,' Reveals 'It Hurts...' | Exclusive

Politician and reality television star Archana Gautam might have played small parts in films like Great Grand Masti (2016) and Haseena Parker (2017) but it was Bigg Boss 16 that truly changed her fortune. She might not have carried the trophy home but inarguably, emerged as one of the most popular faces. And now, she is all set to jet off to the jungles of South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which will begin airing on Colors very soon.

Over the years, the adventure based reality show has grabbed many eyeballs as celebrities have been seen performing death-defying stunts with tasks revolving around reptiles, heights and water. In an exclusive interview with News18, Archana says that though the show is aimed to make the contestants face their biggest fears, she is not yet ready for it.

Talking about her phobias, she says, “I made a big mistake by revealing the fact that I’ve a terrible, terrible phobia of lizards and that’s the only thing I’m scared of in my life. Back home in my village, we used to sleep without anything over our heads and lizards would fall on our face and hands and would even bite us. Right now, I’m in a mind frame where I really don’t know how I will deal with my fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi. All I can do is hope for the best!"

Recently, Archana made headlines after content creator-musician Yashraj Mukhate created a catchy song from her statement ‘age is doesn’t the matter’, which went viral. Reacting to it, she states, “I thought I said the phrase correctly but when I saw the reel, I realised that people are laughing. I kept wondering why. Then a friend of mine who knows English told me that my placement of ‘is’ and ‘the’ was wrong."

Archana further adds, “It was only about two to three days back that I came to know what I said was grammatically wrong. But my wrong English caught everyone’s attention and Yashraj ji made a song on it (laughs)."

Trolls have become an integral part of a public figure’s life in this day and age. But Archana has no qualms about netizens mocking her for her English speaking skills. Looking at the silver lining, she shares, “I don’t feel bad when people troll me because I feel that even bad publicity is good publicity. When I see people talking about me, be it in a good way or bad, it gives me joy. I know that, at least, I’m the topic of conversation."

However, she’s quick to add that negative comments do take a toll on her sometimes. “It affects me at times," she says, elaborating, “They don’t know the kind of childhood that I had, the village I come from and the situations that I’ve been though and endured. People say that I don’t know English and describe me as ‘unpadh gawaar’. That hurts me. I’m an Indian and people should be proud of me for speaking in Hindi."

Urging people to be ‘considerate’ towards her, she continues, “Sometimes when I try speaking in English, I do make mistakes but people shouldn’t blow it out of proportion. They don’t know about my traumas. I belong to such a poor family and background that we didn’t even have enough food to eat. The fact that I’ve reached the place that I’m in today makes me feel very proud of myself. People should be considerate and not say such things about me."

