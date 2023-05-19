KKK 13 Contestant Anjum Fakih REACTS To People Calling Her Lesbian, Says 'This Is My Personality'

Anjum Fakih has reacted to people claiming she is a lesbian. In a recent interview, the actress shared that she has heard people saying that she is interested in women and clarified that it is not the case. “People think I am interested in women. I liked hearing it. But I am not. Just want to clear that," Anjum told E-Times.

Anjum is currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa for Khatro Ke Khiladi 13. Prior to this, she was seen in Kundali Bhagya. Last year, the actress dropped a picture with her then-co-star Shraddha Arya in which the latter was seen touching Anjum’s breasts. Asked if the rumours regarding her sexuality emerged from that picture, Anjum shared, “No much before that. I am very close to my girlfriends. Sometimes I give them a peck on their lips instead of cheeks. That is my personality. And people think I like girls. Nothing is like that. I love my girlfriends a lot."

Besides Anjum, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 also features her former co-stars Ruhi Chaturvedi and Arjit Taneja. Talking about the same, Anjum recently told News18 Showsha, “When you’re in a competition, you’re on your own. When you win an award, you get it for yourself. I’ve never seen two friends winning an award unless it’s for the best jodi. I wouldn’t want my friendships to come in the way of the competition. I’ll definitely be of support to Ruhi but when it comes to eliminations, I’ll give my hundred percent to save myself first."

Advertisement

Besides Anjum, Ruhi and Arjit, the list of confirmed participants for the 13th season of the show also includes Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

While no premiere date has been officially announced as of now, several reports claim that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th.