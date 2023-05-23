KKK 13 Contestant Anjum Fakih to Join Bigg Boss Too? She Says ‘I Want to Ask Audience…’ | Exclusive

Following her exit from Kundali Bhagya, actor Anjum Fakih is gearing up to face her fears on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Along with her co-contestants, she has already jetted off to South Africa and is currently busy prepping for the show. Interestingly, it marks her debut in the reality television space. In an exclusive chat with News18, Anjum, however, reveals that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been approaching her for the past few seasons but nothing materialised.

She tells us, “I had met the makers last season too. They had been offering me the show since quite a few years now. But I was busy shooting for Kundali Bhagya. It gave me so much name and fame. People don’t know me as Anjum but Shrishti. So, that show had been my priority for the longest time. The story has now taken a leap and new characters have been introduced. Since I was free, I thought of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. I think I was destined to be a part of it this season."

Now that she has already teamed up with Colors TV for the stunts-based show, does she plan on being a part of the next season of Bigg Boss too? “I want to do it but I would want to ask the audience if they want to see me doing Bigg Boss," she says. However, she shares that Kundali Bhagya is still her first priority and if she is required to choose between it and Bigg Boss, she would pick the former. Prod her further and Anjum states, “I’m still committed to Kundali Bhagya. If they call me after Khatron Ke Khiladi and tell me that they need me back, I’ll definitely go there. So, I don’t know if I’ll be doing Bigg Boss. But if I don’t go back to doing Kundali Bhagya, I may or may not do Bigg Boss (smiles)."

As for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjum is delighted to have her friends – Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan and Arjit Taneja – around her. But what also makes her excited is to have filmmaker Rohit Shetty as the host. “I’m a very big fan of Rohit Shetty. I love his films and the action sequences in them. He’s a fabulous director! I might not have watched all the seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi but I managed to catch some glimpses from the previous season and I saw that he really does help contestants to finish their tasks. He really motivates them. It only goes on to prove how amazing a human being he is," she says.

Anjum continues, “Rohit Shetty has a great sense of humour too. He keeps joking and laughing. I’m also a little scared of him because he’s at a different level from us and you’ve to respect anyone who’s senior to you."

The Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor goes onto reveal a secret she wishes the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fulfils for her. “When I enter the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I hope they play the police siren like background score of Singham," she says with a laugh.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will start airing on Colors soon. ​