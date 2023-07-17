KKK 13: Ruhi Chaturvedi Is First Contestant To Get Evicted; Calls Her Short Journey ‘Worth It’

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been grabbing attention ever since it was announced. The adventure-based reality show kicked off with a bang. This season Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, and Sheezan M. Khan have participated. Additionally, rapper Dino James, singer and songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, and Moroccan model Soundous Moufakir added their unique flair to the competition. While each participant gave their all, it was Ruhi Chaturvedi who faced an early exit.

Talking about her journey, Ruhi Chaturvedi said, “Even If my Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey was short and sweet, it was worth it. I learnt a lot about myself and how to train my mind in the face of fears. I’m going to treasure these lessons for life. It was a pleasure to have spent time with some of the kindest and nicest people in Cape Town. Some of the contestants on the show are now my friends. Everyone was competitive and they handled their fears in a commendable way. I’m grateful for the viewers and contestants who’ve rooted for me. A huge shout-out to Rohit sir for encouraging us all to fulfill our potential."