Krushna Abhishek FINALLY Admits Being Approached By Kapil Sharma’s Team But 'Baat Paise...'

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek confirmed that Kapil Sharma’s team had approached him, offering him to make a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna, who has been long associated with the show, exited the show because of contractual issues. But Kapil’s team is seemingly interested in bringing him back on sets but it all boils down to money.

Speaking with the Bombay Times, Krushna said, “Yes, I received a call from the makers of TKSS recently. They wanted me back. However, we couldn’t reach a conclusion owing to monetary and contractual differences for the second time. Baat paise par hi aakar atki hai phir se." “It won’t happen this season. Hopefully, I will return in the next season. Kapil and Krushna together again will be a treat for the audience, won’t it?" he added.

The actor confessed he misses being a part of the show. When asked about rumours about Kapil’s insecurity paving the way to talent’s exits from the show, the actor defended the comedy star. “Kapil is often subjected to baseless rumours. If he had not wanted me to shine, I would not have lasted on the show for four years. Many celebrities have complimented me on my act. He could have easily edited the portions if he had any issues with me. He doesn’t bother about these things and is an extremely secure artiste. He knows that when one performer shines, it benefits the entire show. Ultimately, it is teamwork."

Krushna quit The Kapil Sharma Show in August last year. The actor was seen playing numerous characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra, and Sapna. After quitting TKSS, Krushna Abhishek officially signed a gig with Bigg Boss 16. The actor-comedian was playing the host of a special show under the umbrella of the Salman Khan-hosted show. This was Krushna’s first television project since he quit The Kapil Sharma Show.

