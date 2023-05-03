Krushna Abhishek Returns To The Kapil Sharma Show, Reveals He Was...

Krushna Abhishek is a popular name in the TV industry. The actor is famous for his impeccable comic timing and has entertained people by playing the character of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Krushna was missing from the show, and it was revealed that the actor had quit the show. However, now the actor has made a comeback.

Recently, a new promo was shared by The Kapil Sharma Show in which Krushna was dressed in the character of Sapna and was seen making a comeback. In the promo, the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, asked Krushna about his return. He also added that he feels really good to see him back. Krushna was seen running towards Kapil, who thanked him for getting him back. Then he joked that this season will have many people making their comebacks while looking at Archana Puran Singh. Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who used to be a guest on the show, was released from jail. He was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna also revealed the reason he left the show. He said he wanted to make a comeback but was brainwashed. He later added that he was brainwashed by money. Kapil and Archana burst into laughter after hearing that he was brainwashed by money.

Krushna’s character, Sapna, has received a great response from the audience. His fans were very happy to have him back on the show. During an interview, Krushna revealed that he had left a film for The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that director Sajid Khan had offered him a role, but he had to decline it as he had already signed a yearly contract with Kapil’s show. He added that he had to refuse the offer due to the unavailability of dates.

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently in its fourth season, and the team is planning a US tour in July.

The actor has been in the industry for several years and has also worked in Bollywood films like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, etc.

