Sapna Is Back! Krushna Abhishek Welcomed With Loud Cheer On Kapil Sharma's Show; Watch

Krushna Abhishek is all set to make his fans laugh once again as he is finally back as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video to share a glimpse of how he was welcomed on the sets of the comedy show. The clip showed Krushna making a grand entry on the stage as his character Sapna. With the song ‘Dil Deewana’ in the background, he then sat on the stage to make his fans laugh. The video also showed the audience cheering out loud for Krushna and standing in his honour.

Sharing the clip, Krushna wrote, “Sapna is back Thank u to my fan family for all the love Love u @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh @kikusharda @sumonachakravarti @deepak30000 @rajivthakur007 @banijayasia @sonytvofficial happy to be back keep watching all the mad fun from this weekend #tkss #sktv @beingsalmankhan." Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, Archana Puran Singh took to the comment section and dropped red heart emojis. Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey also wrote, “Je baaaaaaaaattttt". Fans also expressed excitement and mentioned that their ‘favourite person’ on TKSS is back. “Finally, waited so long sir," one of the fans wrote. “LEGEND IS BACK," another comment read.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Krushna talked about returning to TKSS and mentioned that “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract". “The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," he told ETimes.

The actor also shared that he received a warm welcome on the first day of the rehearsal and added, “Kiku (Sharda) hugged me as soon as he saw me. I spoke with Archana (Puran Singh) ji on the phone, and she, too, was quite excited about my return. Kapil was also extremely happy and greeted me warmly."

