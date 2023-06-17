Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya Praises Manit Joura's Work Commitment Despite Hand Injury

Kundali Bhagya has already hooked audiences with its gripping storyline, and the recent generation leap and introduction of new faces like Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have only added to the show’s fame and fan following. However, an unfortunate incident occurred on the sets when Shraddha Arya, one of the lead actresses, informed her fans about co-star Manit Joura sustaining a severe injury. The actress revealed that the actor “literally tore apart his hand" during a stunt involving glass. Despite the injury, Shraddha admired his dedication to work as he returned to the set after a few hours.

Sharing a picture of Manit Joura back on set and smiling, Shraddha Arya wrote in her Instagram Stories, “#HatsOffHero. On a serious note: please rest and get well soon."

Advertisement

Take a look at Shraddha’s story here:

The news of Manit Joura getting injured had left his fans worried, but the quick update by Shraddha Arya relieved them.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya marked a milestone by completing 1,500 episodes earlier this year. The show has successfully won the hearts of audiences for nearly six years since its debut in 2017. With its engaging storyline, talented actors and twists, the show has managed to maintain a loyal fan base and remain a favourite among viewers.

Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta in the show, expressed her gratitude towards its success and the dedicated efforts of the entire team. The actress also extended her heartfelt appreciation to her fans and followers for their support.