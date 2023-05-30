Kundali Milan Star Ankit Bathla 'Eloped' from Home To Become Actor, Says 'I Was Working With MNC...'

Ankit Bathla is back to screens with his new show titled Kundali Milan. Premiered on Monday (May 29), it is a love story which gets disrupted by superstition. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ankit talked about his character and revealed he is playing a man who has just returned to India from London.

“This show is about Kundali, marriage and love. My character has come from London. He wants to marry the love of his life. He is a very dedicated guy in terms of love but something happens and he is told that their Kundalis do not fit well and if a girl marries him, she will die after 90 days. He does not believe in any of this and defies it," Ankit told us.

However, Ankit also clarified that the show is not spreading superstitions. “It is not about superstition. I think we have a lot many people in our society who believe in such things. Yash, my character, does not believe in this. Even I don’t believe in this. But (in the show), situation is such that he is made to believe this. But that’s what the fun is when everyone will get to know what will happen after 90 days," the actor added.

Prior to Kundali Milan, Ankit featured in several shows including Love Lust and Confusion, Beta Hi Chahiye and the superhit Thapki Pyar Ki among others. However, when he decided to become an actor, his parents weren’t very happy about it. Why? Because he was already working with a multinational corporation with a ‘handsome’ pay.

“I have never been told that this is not the right career option for me by anybody other than (laughs) my parents and relatives initially. I was working with an MNC and had a handsome pay. They were like, ‘kyu chorr kar jaa raha hai?’ But after that, there was no looking back," he shared.

“I had to run from my house. I eloped on 15th August. (laughs) I got independence on that day and then I moved to Mumbai. I still remember, my first show was Sammaan Ek Adhikar where I was paid Rs 1500 a day," the 34-years-old actor said.