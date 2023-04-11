Kushagre Dua Is 'Quite Excited' To Play a Positive Role After a Long Time In Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan is one of the most popular shows on Colors. The show has been winning the audience’s hearts from its interesting storyline for a long time now. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, it formerly starred Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta but now features Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj and Sonakshi Batra in the lead. Recently, Kushagre Dua also joined the show.

Talking about his role, Dua shared that he is very excited to play a positive role since the viewers have mostly seen him playing stylish grey roles in other shows. “After a while, I am playing a positive character and I am quite excited about the role. The character’s name is Sartaj and is paired with Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora). As much as I know my role, Sartaj doesn’t believe in love anymore and keeps distance from women. He has a brutal heartbreak after which he doesn’t wish to get back to those feelings," the actor told E-Times.

Kushagre Dua made his television debut in 2017 with Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi but he rose to fame with Divya Drishti in which he played the role of Romi Sood. Besides this, Dua was also seen in shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Nazar and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

Advertisement

Recently, Dua also featured in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Talking about his stint in the show, the actor added, “It ended up being a cameo and not a full-fledged character. I did have other offers to play a lead in a show but I was looking for a strong character and Udaariyaan seemed to be the right choice for me."

Kushagre also recalled how he received the call from the unit and the next morning he was shooting in Chandigarh and said, “The process was too quick, within a few hours I got a call from the team that they wanted me to be a part of the show and the next morning I was on a flight and shooting in Chandigarh."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here