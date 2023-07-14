Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar Dies of Heart Attack, Rohitashv Gour Says 'Was Financially Stressed'

Television actor Arvind Kumar died of heart attack on Tuesday, July 11. He was known for his character Chaurasia in the show Lapataganj. Reportedly, Kumar was going for a shoot when he suffered the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later declared dead.

The news of Kumar’s demise was shared by Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Rohitashv Gour, who also played the lead in Lapataganj. Gour also revealed that Kumar was ‘financially stressed’. “Yes, he passed away two days back and it’s unfortunate news. After Lapataganj ended, we used to talk on the phone. He died of a heart attack and he was very stressed because of finances," he told Indian Expess.

Rohitashv further explained how things worsened after the coronavirus pandemic and added, “He used to talk to me about it because after the pandemic, things became very difficult for actors and he was also struggling. No one comes forth to help actors in such tough times. I am lucky that I got work. Stress is what causes heart attacks. His family was in the village so I never spoke to them or met them."

Advertisement

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor also revealed that a group of friends is now planning to help Kumar’s family financially. “I have now got a phone number of his wife. All of us friends are now planning to somehow help his wife and children financially in whichever way we can. That planning is underway," he shared.