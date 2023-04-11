Lock Upp Fame Zeeshan Khan Schools Troll Who Called Him 'Terrorist', Says 'Agar Mein Samne Aa Gaya...'

Bigg Boss OTT and Lock Upp fame reacted to a social media user calling him a ‘terrorist’ on his latest Instagram post. The actor had shared a photo of him dressed in a black tank top and jeans of the same colour. He can be seen striking an intense pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Like a sprained ankle, boy, I ain’t nothin’ to play with!"

While a lot of his fans and followers praised him, there was a user who called him a terrorist and wrote, “Zeeshan terrorist." However, the actor was in no mood to take it lying back. He shut up the troll by writing, “Haan, kyuki tujh jaiso ke liye agar mein samne aa gaya na toh aise hi fatt jayegi!

Zeeshan’s fans came to his support and compared this incident to the one where Payal Rohatgi called him a ‘terrorist’. Zeeshan and Payal were co-contestants in Kanagana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. One user wrote, “real I’d se aana Kyu fake I’d banake aari hai tu Zeeshan ka itna khof hogya hai ki tuje fake I’d ka sahara lena padra hai " Another user wrote, “best answer Zee"

Zeeshan Khan rose to fame with his stints in Bigg Boss OTT and Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. With the second season on the cards, News18 caught up with Zeeshan for an exclusive conversation where the actor said that those who will be seen in Lock Upp 2, should not take the host, Kangana Ranaut, seriously. Zeeshan claims that the Lock Upp’s “so-called queen" has “absolutely no understanding" of the show.

“My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen’ of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen’s advice ever, ever," Zeeshan Khan told us.

