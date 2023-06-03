Mahabharat Fame Gufi Paintal 'Stable But In ICU'; Family Shares Latest Health Update

Amid reports that Mahabharat fame Gufi Paintal is critical, his family has revealed that the actor is now stable and is currently in ICU. “We are all with him and hoping that he will recover soon," his younger brother told E-Times on Saturday.

Gufi’s nephew Hiten Paintal also informed the entertainment portal that the actor recently developed kidney-related issues due to which his condition deteriorated recently but he is fine now. “Gufi uncle was keeping unwell for many days due to age-related issues. Initially, he had a heart ailment and later developed kidney issues. Till yesterday he was critical, but now the doctor has informed us that he is stable in the ICU. We are hoping that he recovers soon. We are all praying for him and waiting for him to get better," Nephew shared.

This comes a day after Gufi Paintal’s friend and popular television actress Tina Ghai took to Instagram and urged everyone to pray for his well-being. “#GufiPaintal ji #Takleef mein hain #prarthana ki jeeye. (Gufi Paintal ji is in pain, please pray for him)," she wrote on Instagram.

It is said that Gufi has been unwell for a very long time but on May 31, his condition worsened following which he was rushed to the hospital.

For the unversed, Gufi Paintal is best known for playing the role of Shakuni in Mahabharat, which aired in the late 1980s. His portrayal of Shakuni, the cunning and manipulative character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, garnered him widespread recognition and popularity. Besides Mahabharat, Gufi also featured in several other Hindi films and television shows including ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ ‘Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada,’ among others. Paintal also helmed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.’