Mahabharat’s Shakuni Mama AKA Gufi Paintal Was Once Threatened By A Fan; Says ‘He Asked Me To Stop…’

Gufi Paintal passed away today due to age-related health issues. He was popularly known for portraying the iconic character Shakuni Mama in the television show Mahabharat. He created a special place in the hearts of his fans through his acting but do you know he was once threatened by a fan who asked him to stop the war? An old video of the actor, who graced The Kapil Sharma Show, revealing the same is going viral.

In the video, he is seen sharing an incident on the show, the late actor revealed that he was threatened by a fan who got angry after watching war and Draupadi cheer haran scenes in the serial. He wrote a letter to him which starts like this, “Abe Shakuni mama, Tu apne aap ko kya samjhta hai. Tu bada dusht hai. Tumne apne bhajeete ko ulta seedha padh padhaya , pandavo ke sath hamesha anyay kiya, tumne krishan Bhagwan ki kabhi nai mani, yahan tak tumne Draupadi cheer haran karvaya diya, yudh karvaya. Abe Shakuni agele hafte agar yudh bandh nai hua toh hum teri dusari tang tod denge." This left everyone including Kapil Sharma laughing.

To note, Gufi Paintal had been unwell for a long time and was admitted to the hospital on May 31. His family released a statement earlier in the day. “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family," the statement reads. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild. The last rites will be held today at around 4 pm at a crematorium in suburban Andheri.

While Gufi was known for Mahabharat, he was also seen in numerous movies and television shows. These include ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ ‘Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada’. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.’