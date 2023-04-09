Home » entertainment » Television » Malaika Arora Looks Hot in Yellow as She Catches Up With Terrence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor for Easter; See Pics

Malaika Arora Looks Hot in Yellow as She Catches Up With Terrence Lewis, Geeta Kapoor for Easter; See Pics

Malaika Arora was a co-judge with Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor for 2022's India's Best Dancer.

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 16:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora meets Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor for Easter brunch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora meets Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor for Easter brunch. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

On the auspicious occasion of Easter, Malaika Arora, Terrence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor met for a brunch party in town. Malaika was a co-judge for India’s Best Dancer with Geeta and Terrence. The trio were seen having a fun moment together as they posed for the paparazzi. While Geeta kept it comfy in an all-white ensemble, Malaika looked pretty in a yellow frock. Terrence, on the other hand, kept it uber cool in a floral white shirt teamed with white trousers.

Take a look at the photos:

Malaika Arora poses with Geeta Kapoor.

Malaika Arora is a bundle of sunshine in yellow. Photo : Viral Bhayani

RELATED NEWS

Terrence Lewis, Malaika Arora and Geeta Kapoor catch up for Easter brunch. Photo : Viral Bhayani

Earlier when Terrence was asked about the bond he shares with Geeta and Malaika, he told Tribune, “Geeta and I have been best friends forever. Malaika was my student 20 years ago. Geeta and I have grown together in our careers and it feels very comfortable to share the tag of a co-judge with her as well as Malaika."

Speaking of this year’s India’s Best Dancer, Sonali Bendre has joined Terrence and Geeta for the same.

On the personal front, Malaika recently made some stunning revelations about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. In a chat with Brides Today Magazine, the actress expressed her desire to get married again and set up a home with her long-time boyfriend. “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it," she said.

On the work front, Malaika was recently seen in a music video titled Tera Ki Khayal alongside Guru Randhawa. Prior to it, the actress appeared in a show titled Moving In With Malaika, which revolved around her life.

