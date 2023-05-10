Mandali Reunion! Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Dance Together On Entertainment Ki Raat; Pics

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull has been creating a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is one of the most watched shows currently. The makers invite celebrity guests for every episode who has to perform different tasks. And this time the show will witness a mini-reunion of Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will be gracing the show.

The show pictures are going viral on social media. Looks like they have some major fun while performing different tasks. Shiv also took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures, videos from the show. In the pictures, we can see all three performing tasks. To note, all three were the contestants of Bigg Boss season 16. Recently, Shiv and Abdu also shared reels featuring their friendship. They are popularly known by the moniker Shibdu among fans.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The show boasts of a fun hosting team including Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Archana Gautam and Pratik Sehajpal. On the work front, Archana and Shiv are all set to participate in the thirteenth season of Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Talking about the concept of the show, the hosts assign tasks to the celebrity guests and make them participate in fun activities. With games, pranks, and punishments, they give their guests a hard time. The show has everything you need to tickle your funny bone, from fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

