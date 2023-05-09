Meet The New Characters To Soon Feature In Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

Who does not know about the Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show Anupamaa? This series is one of the top-rated shows on Hindi television. Netizens discuss all that occurs in the lives of the characters of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna. In the current episodes of the TV show, Anupamaa and Anuj are seen to be separated.

And with this recent twist, the TRP of the show has dropped, and it has also faced trolling on social media. So, the makers are a bit disappointed and to make it up to the audience, according to the latest reports, the show is going to witness a leap, and there will be two new entries in the show who will bring a major twist.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion of Anupamaa and Anuj. As per reports, Apara Mehta is going to enter the show soon and she will assist Anupamaa in starting a new life and becoming self-sufficient. However, the details of the upcoming episodes are still under wraps. But not only Apara Mehta, it is reported that Aman Maheshwari is also expected to enter the serial soon. The actor is currently seen in Niti Taylor’s starrer Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Advertisement

Reports further suggest that Apara will play the role of Anupama’s dance guru. In a recent media interaction with India Forum, Apara said, “Indeed, I’m entering the show. This is just a cameo. My personality will be that of a strict dance teacher who will play a significant part in Anupama’s life. Being associated with this series makes me happy. I had rejected seven daily soaps earlier because I was busy with many projects." “I had no reason to decline this offer when I received it; I immediately said yes when Rajan sir called because he has always given me what I deserve as an actress," she added.

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, on Star Plus, and is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is backed jointly by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, the series also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty in key roles.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here