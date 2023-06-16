Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa Entering Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT’s second season has been grabbing all attention. Fans are eagerly waiting for the reality show which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Already the makers have revealed contestants’ names but with a twist. And now there is speculation that former adult star Mia Khalifa may be entering the highly anticipated show.

As per the report, the former adult star will be entering the show as a wild card contestant. But there is no official confirmation on it till now. A report in the Hindustan Times also claims that both Mia and Raj Kundra had been approached for the show around the same time. However, this news has surely created a lot of buzz among the fans. To note, Sunny Leone also participated in Bigg Boss 5 as a contestant.

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan was also seen promoting the show differently. He was seen traveling in an open bus which has a hoarding of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and tag line saying ‘Iss Baar Janta Hai Asli Boss’. Sporting a well-fitted orange colour shirt paired with comfortable denim jeans, the actor exuded charm as he interacted with the media and fans. He was looking dapper in the semi-formal outfit.