Mohit Malik Excited To Collaborate With Rajan Shahi In Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si

Popular television actor Mohit Malik has recently shared his excitement about his highly anticipated upcoming show, Bateein Kuch Ankahee Si, a collaboration with producer Rajan Shahi. With the release of the show’s promo, fans have been given a tantalizing glimpse into the intertwined journey of two individuals in their late 30s, chasing their dreams and exploring the possibility of love beyond a certain age.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Mohit Malik couldn’t contain his admiration for working with ace producer Rajan Shahi. He stated, “I’ve always wanted to work with Rajan ji. He is a workaholic, he’s a great guy, and he’s somebody who inspires me. I have been in touch with him for a very long time; we have been praising each other’s work, and this is the time we’re coming together. Finally, it’s happening."

He further shared that Rajan is one of the most hardworking personalities in the industry. Mohit expressed his admiration for the kind of hard work and effort Rajan puts in at this stage of his career. Working with him is not only a great opportunity but also a chance for Mohit to learn and grow as a professional.